Elon Musk has dipped his toe into the fragrance business.

The Tesla CEO took to Twitter to debut his perfume called Burnt Hair. “The finest fragrance on Earth,” he tweeted.

The scent has been dubbed “the essence of repugnant desire,” on Musk’s website which is selling the product. The going price is $100.

The billionaire said the scent is “omnigender” and customers can purchase it with Dogecoin.

“It doesn’t get more lit than this,” the billionaire continued to cheekily tweet. He continued to troll Twitter followers by changing his bio to “perfume salesman.”

Hours after dropping the product, Musk claimed to have sold 10,000 bottles already, which would equal a million dollars in sales.