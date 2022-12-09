Elton John announced on Friday morning that he’s quitting Twitter.

He tweeted out a short statement explaining his decision.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” he explained. “I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

The “Rocket Man” singer is the latest big name to leave the platform over the past couple of months following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company.

Whoopi Goldberg, Shonda Rhimes, Jack White, Trent Reznor, and Toni Braxton are some of the other celebrities who quit the social media site.

The singer is reeling from the recent death of his Aunt Win, who died on Thursday at 95 years old. He posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram.

“I loved her so much and will miss her terribly,” he wrote. “She was kindness personified.”

Just last month, John played his final North American concert at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. The international leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour resumes early next year in January. It’s set to kick off on Jan. 8, 2023, in Australia.