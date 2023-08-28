A bit of a medical scare for Sir Elton John who finally signed off from touring.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour lasted, with a pandemic interruption, for five years.

Now off the road and relaxing at his Villa in the South of France, the 76-year-old had a slip and fall at his French home on Sunday.

Elton John’s final North American show of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

According to BBC News, the “Candle in the Wind” singer was treated for “minor injuries” at the Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco.

After spending the night in the hospital, he returned home.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” a spokesperson for John told the outlet. “Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

The rock legend’s final tour featured 3,030 concerts including local stints at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and at The Kia Forum.