Elton John has a treat for fans unable to make it to his final show at Dodger Stadium.

“Elton John Live: Farwell From Dodger Stadium” will stream live on Disney+ on Nov. 20.

On Tuesday morning, the streaming site released the official poster for the event.

“We guarantee that you won’t want to miss this,” Disney+ tweeted.

“See you there, ” the “Tiny Dancer” singer tweeted in response.

Back in May, Deadline revealed that Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ won the rights to a documentary package “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.”

The documentary will feature the final months of John’s tour as well as his show at Dodger Stadium, which is his final North American show.

“‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ will consist of unseen concert footage of John over the past 50 years, hand-written journals, and present-day footage of him and his family. The plan for the project is to get a festival run and limited theatrical release and be made available exclusively on Disney+,” Deadline reported.

The concert is expected to be an epic send-off with many special guests expected.

The event starts at 8:00 p.m. for those on the west coast.