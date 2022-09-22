Emily Watson talked to us about her new film “Gods Creatures”. Emily plays the Mother in the film, who tells a lie to protect her son. Emily also spoke about receiving her OBE from Prince Charles, who is now King.

You can watch “Gods Creatures” when it hits select theaters on Friday, September 30th. But if you’re local… it’s also playing tonight for one night only at the Los Feliz Theater at 7pm. Tickets are available at the Los Feliz Theater box office.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 22, 2022