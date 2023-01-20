Adam Scott is an Emmy-nominated actor who has made us laugh for years in movies like “Step Brothers” and the popular sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

Now Scott stars in the critically acclaimed series “Severance,” directed by Ben Stiller. The actor who normally does comedy has been SAG nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the show.

“I’m just lucky that Ben Stiller thought I could do it,” explains the actor. “I couldn’t be more happy and more grateful.”

You can watch the first season of “Severance” on Apple TV+ now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2023.