Emmy-nominated filmmaker Paul Feig joined us to discuss his new book “Cocktail Time.” Paul is known for executive producing “Minx,” “Bridesmaids” and “The School for Good and Evil.” He found a love for “quarantine cocktails” over the pandemic and decided to make a book with all of his favorite recipes.

“Cocktail Time” is available everywhere now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 15, 2022.