Himesh Patel broke out in the romantic comedy “Yesterday” and starred in Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” and now he is up for an Emmy nomination for “Station Eleven” for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

The series is about navigating through a pandemic, ironically when a pandemic took our own world by storm. Patel stated that he himself is “still trying to wrap his head around the coincidence of it all.”

This show is about hope and rebuilding a community in the wake of a disaster and the actor is elated to be nominated for his role on the show. Patel said to be nominated along side so many great actors is a “real dream come true.”

Patel said he is familiar with the process and it is an honor to be nominated along with some of his favorite actors and to even be nominated in the same category, he is still “pinching himself about it.”

The actor said it was a really lovely experience working on the series because of all the people involved from the crew to his fellow actors.

“Station Eleven” is available to stream now on HBO Max and the Emmys will happen on Sep.12

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 11, 2022.