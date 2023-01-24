Bonnie Bartlett Daniels has made her mark on the entertainment industry in shows like “St. Elsewhere” and movies like “Twins” and “Love Letters.” Daniels even met and married her then-TV husband, Williams Daniels, who also starred on the show “St. Elsewhere” and he also played “Mr. Feeny” in the ABC series “Boy Meets World.”

She recently opened up about her life, being a working actress and her long-lived marriage in her tell-all and newly released memoir, “Middle of the Rainbow.”

The actress is 93, her husband 95, and they have been married for the past 72 years. She talks about what some would consider their marriage as an “unconventional” one for back in their day.

“There is no secret, we like each other a lot and we like to be with each other and we’re with each other all the time,” she revealed.

Her book “Middle of the Rainbow” is out now and is available wherever books are sold.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 24, 2023.