Sheryl Lee Ralph is a Tony nominated actress, singer, author and activist — and it looks like she may be adding another title to the list.

Following the successful first season of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” many say Ralph deserves an Emmy for her portrayal of elementary teacher Barbara Howard. While she would be very honored by a nomination, she said nothing compares to the wins she has right now.

“When it comes to true awards, I have a happy husband, I have two happy children that make me proud,” she explained. “So, I’ve got great life awards. But to have an entertainment award like that, it would just be wonderful.”

If the win does happen, the “Moesha” actress guaranteed she would be dressed to impress to receive the coveted trophy.

Over the years, Ralph has racked up quite a resume of coveted roles. When it comes to her favorite, Deena Jones of “Dreamgirls” is at the top. Ralph was the original actress for the role on Broadway. Decades later, Beyoncé would reprise it for the film version. However, one of her latest roles seems like a close second.

“Creating that role has always been right up there for me,” she said. “But Barbara Howard, ‘Abbott Elementary,’ I love that woman. I thank Quinta Brunson every day for the gift of this character.”

Ralph also plays President of the United States in Freeform’s “Motherland: Fort Salem.” When it comes to politics, she wants no part in it.

“I have one politician in the family already and that is my husband, Sen. Vincent Hughes from Pennsylvania,” she exclaimed. “I don’t need another one in my life.”

You can binge the entire first season of “Abbot Elementary” now on Hulu.

The final episodes of “Motherland: Fort Salem” air Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on Freeform and are also available the next day to stream on Hulu.