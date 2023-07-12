HBO was a big winner Wednesday morning as the nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced.

The top three nominated shows, “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus,” all air on the premium network.

“Succession” garnered 27 nominations, “The Last of Us” received 24 and “The White Lotus” got 23.

Apple TV+ is home to the next-highest-nominated show, “Ted Lasso,” which received 21 nominations.

Those four were the only programs to be nominated more than 20 times, though double-digit nods were also earned by Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (14), FX’s “The Bear” (13), Netflix’s “Beef” and “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (13 each), Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” (11) and HBO’s “Barry” (11).

Several actors also received multiple personal nominations.

“The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal received three nominations for his acting, with his performances in NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and CNN’s “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World” joining his HBO hit show.

Sharon Horgan of Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” was nominated for lead actress in a drama series and her writing for the show, while Melanie Lynskey of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” was nominated for lead actress in a drama series and her guest-starring role on “The Last of Us.”

Bill Hader was nominated for acting, writing and directing “Barry,” while Jason Sudeikis was nominated for writing and acting in “Ted Lasso.”

Ali Wong was nominated for acting in “Beef” and her voice-over work in Adult Swim’s “Tuca & Bertie,” and Quinta Brunson was nominated for acting on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and for hosting “SNL.”

Alex Borstein was nominated for acting in “Mrs. Maisel” and her voice-over work in “Family Guy,” while Murray Bartlett was nominated for acting in Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” and guest-starring in “The Last of Us.”

The Emmys air on Fox at 5 p.m. Sept. 18. They will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live.

For a list of nominees in key categories, click here.

For a list of all nominees, click here.