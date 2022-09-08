Eric Wood is a former NFL player who played for the Buffalo Bills.

His life took a huge turn when he got injured with a neck injury that ended up ruining his football career. Of course, he could not foresee this happening so Wood had just signed an extension contract and he was the only player on his team that season that could play every “snap” and then his injury happened.

Wood continued his journey but writing his book “Tackle What’s Next,” which has helped him figure out what is next in his life and expresses the life lessons that he has learned.

“I am here to show you many lessons that can make an exciting transition,” the football star told KTLA’s Sam Rubin on the Morning Show. “I believe that truly your what’s next in life can be your best yet and we all have the capability to reach that,” he said.

Although he no longer plays football for the Bills, he still plays a big part in the team since becoming their commentator.

You can preorder Eric’s new book “Tackle What’s Next” now and it will hit bookshelves Oct. 11.. You can listen to “What’s Next with Eric Wood” wherever you get your podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 8, 2022.