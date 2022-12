Erik Estrada and Laura McKenzie reunite to host the 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Both stars have co-hosted the annual event together for 13 years.

“We love doing it, I love doing it,” Estrada explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

The star-studded affair includes live performances from Marie Osmond and Chris Isaak.

Watch The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade at 8 p.m. on Friday night, right here on KTLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 16, 2022.