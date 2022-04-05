Actress Erin Westbrook joined us live to talk about starring in the new CW hit series “Riverdale.”

Westbrook and the entire Riverdale cast will be participating in a panel at the PaleyFest this Saturday. You could win a pair of tickets to see the cast at PaleyFest by texting “Paley” to 515151. The winner will receive two tickets to the panel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Visit the PaleyFest website for more information and tickets.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 5, 2022.