Esther Povitsky joined the morning show to chat about her time filming for Hulu’s second season of “Dollface.” Like many during the pandemic however, Esther Povitsky needed an outlet to prevent her from going stir crazy during lockdowns. She turned to her creativity and began making tie-die loungewear, “Sleepover by Esther,” with a snarky and fun phrasing on them. She also started a podcast titled, “Trash Tuesday,” a collection of three women in their thirties speaking openly about virtually everything going on in their lives.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 30, 2022.