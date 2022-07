Ethan Peck talked about following in his father’s footsteps as an actor. He shared details about playing young Spock in the series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and agreed to a personal visit to the KTLA studio when he is back in Los Angeles.

You can watch the entire season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” now on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 7, 2022.