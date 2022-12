Drag superstar Eureka O’Hara stopped by the KTLA studio to talk about her event “Big Gurl Brunch,” and the Emmy award-winning HBO Max show “We’re Here.”

O’Hara also performed her brand new single, “Big Mawma.”

The “Big Gurl Brunch” was set to happen Sunday Dec. 18 at 12:00 p.m. at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Tickets for the event could be found here.

This segment originally aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday Dec. 18, 2022.