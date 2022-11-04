Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics prepare for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in L.A. (Photo: Twitter @Eurythmics)

Sweet dreams are made of this for the inductees of the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This year’s Performer Inductees are Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5.

Eurythmics singers Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart are prepped and ready to go for the big performance.

Twitter: Eurythmics

“W2R Together Again!” the English pop duo tweeted. “Rehearsing for Saturday night at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at The Microsoft Theatre.”

Pat Benatar along with her husband, Neil Giraldo, snapped a selfie on Thursday ahead of the inductees’ dinner.

“On our way to the Inductees’ Dinner. See u Saturday,” the pair tweeted.

Twitter: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

You can watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony later this month.

It airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max on Nov. 19. at 5 p.m. PST.