Eva Longoria and Brittany VanMatre talked about what inspired them to start Spin&Give. They talked about fast fashion and the benefits of reselling your clothes.

Eva Longoria also talked about her upcoming movie that is premiering at SUndance, “La Guerra Civil.”

For more info on Spin&Give and to shop their online store, visit ShopSpinAndGive.com.

“La Guerra Civil” comes out later this year.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 17, 2022.