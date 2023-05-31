John Beasley, best known for his role as school bus driver Irv Harper in The WB’s “Everwood,” has died.

The 79-year-old actor passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, his son Michael told The Hollywood Reporter. “He had been undergoing tests on his liver before taking an unexpected turn for the worst,” according to the site.

Michael posted a message to his father on Facebook.

“I lost my best friend today,” he wrote. “They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything.”

Beasley starred in films like the “Walking Tall” remaek alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “The Mighty Ducks,” “Losing Isaiah,” “Rudy,” “The Apostle” and “Crazy in Alabama.”

He played Cedric the Entertainer’s father in TV Land’s “The Soul Man.”

Beasley’s success in Hollywood came later in life.

He worked as a railroad man with the Union Pacific Railroad and didn’t start acting until he was 45. One of his first roles was starring in ABC’s “Brewster Place,” which was a spinoff of “The Women of Brewster Place,” which starred Oprah Winfrey. She was also the executive producer.

Beasley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy, son Michael and grandchildren Evan, Miles, Olivia, Mika, Darius and Malik Beasley. Malik played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.