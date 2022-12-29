As the countdown gets closer to the New Year, film critic Scott “Movie” Mantz has announced his No. 2 top movie of 2022, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The movie follows a woman who is drowning in her real life with taxes, business and family drama, but then her life takes an unexpected turn when she is visited by people in different multiverses and has to help save their world. She goes on a wild journey as she connects with lives that she could have had as she jumps through an array of dimensions.

“It is a movie that has it all,” says Mantz.

The film critic goes on to make his predictions and it begins with Michelle Yeoh, who should win the Academy Award for Best Actress. Following her is her costar Ke Huy Quan, who you might remember from the 1985 movie, “The Goonies.” Now he is back and better than ever, so much so that Mantz believes he should win an Oscar for his performance in the film.

Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis, who also star in the film, are also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Critics Choice Awards.

“Everywhere Everything All at Once” is streaming on Hulu now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 29, 2022.