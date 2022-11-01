Michael Cohen was former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney for over a decade and now he’s one of his very outspoken critics.

Cohen told Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News that he paid “the biggest price of all” by being tied to the 45th president.

“I was technically incarcerated for my involvement with Stormy Daniels in terms of the non-disclosure agreement,” he said.

Cohen said he hopes Mr. Trump is “held accountable for his dirty deeds” and revealed that was the reason for his podcast, “Mea Culpa.” He explained “Mea Culpa” is about his “culpability in this.”

He’s taking his podcast to the stage with a live show at L.A.’s El Rey Theatre. Comedian Kathy Griffin, former prosecutor Harry Litman, and former Oath Keeper spokesman Jason Von Tatenhove will also take part in the live event.

He explained that he is hosting the show to educate the public.

“We are at the brink of the destruction of our democracy. Never have we ever seen anything like this before because 44 presidents, prior to Trump, acknowledged the tripartite system, acknowledged the Constitution, and really what American democracy and exceptionalism is all about. Until you have a fascist, autocratic, want-to-be-dictator,” Cohen said about his former client.

“We have to have that discussion and the more people that engage in this discussion, the more eyes that we’re able to open so that they understand, there’s a big difference between the path that Republicans and Trump are trying to lead us down versus reality,” he continued.

While many may agree with Cohen, others may be a bit confused as he was professionally involved with the former president for years.

“When I was involved with Trump, he was the president and CEO of a very small mom-and-pop family real estate entertainment company, very different than when he became president,” he clarified. “I did push for him to become president, I did work with him in order to explain him to the American people in a light most favorable.”

However, the “Revenge” author said something shifted with his longtime cohort after arriving at the White House.

“When he became president of the United States and he was able to taste the power he never had, he became the worst version of himself imaginable,” he went on to say. “We’re seeing that and we’re suffering as a direct result of those consequences. And I take responsibility for that.”

Cohen’s live show “Mea Culpa” is taking place at the El Rey Theatre on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.