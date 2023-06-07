The former professional wrestler known as The Iron Sheik has died, according to an announcement posted to his Twitter page Wednesday morning. He was 81 years old.

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri was born in Iran but came to prominence in the United States in 1979 with World Wrestling Entertainment, which was then known as the World Wrestling Federation.

During the 1980s, he was a mainstay of professional wrestling, developing a fierce rivalry with Hulk Hogan.

More recently, his Twitter account, @the_ironsheik, drew hundreds of thousands of followers to read his often profane reactions, usually in capital letters and utilizing the word “JABRONI.”

“F— THE APPLE VISION PRO HEADSET,” he wrote in one of his final missives. Several other tweets also included F-bombs directed at wildfires, “THE RHYTHM AND THE RHYME,” The Little House on the Prairie, and Mondays.

The Sheik is survived by Caryl, his wife of 47 years.

“Their bond was an anchor, providing him the strength to face the challenges that life presented,” the announcement said.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Marissa, who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2003.

For Marissa and his surviving children Tanya, Nikki and son-in-law Eddie, he was “not just a wrestling icon. He was a loving and dedicated father,” the announcement said.

“To his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his larger-than-life presence, we offer our deepest condolences,” the announcement added. “May you find solace in the knowledge that The Iron Sheik’s legacy will forever be cherished and celebrated. Rest in peace, dear Sheik, and thank you for the memories.”

“RESPECT THE LEGEND.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct information about Vaziri’s children.