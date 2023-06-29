Who doesn’t love a good remix, especially when it revives a classic?

Emo punk band Fallout Boy took Billy Joel’s iconic 1989 hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” but updated the lyrics with a slew of new references.

The band essentially picks up where Joel left off with mentions of major pop culture events that occurred since 1989. Topics included “Tiger King,” Michael Jackon’s death, “Harry Potter,” “Twilight,” Kim Jong-un, George Floyd and more.

The band released a lyric video on Wednesday via YouTube and it’s already at number 17 for trending items in music.

While the video accrued 450,000 views, fans were mixed on how they felt about the band’s reimagination of the classic. While they kind of enjoyed it, they weren’t happy that the song wasn’t in chronological order.

“The Fall Out Boy part 2 cover of ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ sounds great. However, it is lyrically one of the worst songs I have ever listened to. You can not part-2-cover this song and not have it in chronological order,” a user tweeted.

Other fans were more blunt with their feelings.

“Fall Out Boy’s ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ does not have bad lyrics. No no no. The choice of words and sequencing therein far transcends that very limiting concept. This might, in fact, be the very worst combination of words in the history of human language,” tweeted one person.

“Fallout Boy’s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ modernized cover has the stupidest lyrics I ever heard. They didn’t even try,” said another.

There were fans who did enjoy the remake.

“Why are people saying the Fall Out Boy update of ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ sucks?! This s–t unequivocally RULES,” a fan tweeted.

“The Fall Out Boy updated version of ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire,’ is ridiculously amazing! Kudos to

@falloutboy for this!” tweeted another.

The band is currently on tour until November.