Howie Dorough joined the morning show to announce the Backstreet Boys are back for a world tour. The ‘DNA World Tour’ kicks off in Las Vegas, April 8, 9, 15, and 16 followed by stops to several other states, Canada, and possibly overseas.

The get your ‘Bye, bye love’ on visit Ticketmaster.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 2, 2022.