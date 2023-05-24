New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years behind bars for drug trafficking, according to multiple reports.

Fetty Wap — real name Willie Junior Maxwell II — was arrested at the Rolling Loud music festival in New York in 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine last year, according to the New York Times.

He faced between five and nine years in prison, according to Rolling Stone.

The famously one-eyed rapper, 31, had a string of smash hits in 2015, beginning with his breakout song “Trap Queen,” which reached No. 2 in the country.

Also reaching top 10 on the Billboard charts were “679” and “My Way,” which was remixed to include Drake.

His self-titled debut album reached No. 1 in the country, though his subsequent projects failed to reach those same lofty heights.