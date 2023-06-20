This will rock the wagon of some “Yellowstone” fans.

Filming for Season 2 of “1923,” the prequel to the Paramount hit, has been “delayed indefinitely” due to the ongoing writer’s strike, according to Deadline.

Production was set to start in early June in Butte, Montana. They are “paying Butte-Silver Bow $75,000 a month to utilize the Civic Center through the calendar year,” reports NBC Montana.

Civic Center Manager Bill Melvin told the outlet that he informed production was delayed due to the strike.

Those with the show have asked for a 10-day extension of the contract, but it will need approval from the City-County Commission. It was already given the okay by the Civic Center board.

Melvin says the area is “ready to go” for the series’ production once the writer’s strike is resolved.

The strike began in early May with, so far, no resolution in sight. Things could further become complicated if negotiations between SAG-AFTRA members and studios fall through and they strike as well.

The series stars Helen Miren and Harrison Ford. It’s the “Yellowstone” origin story that introduces a new generation of the Dutton family, as they explore the mountainous West of the 20th century.

Paramount+ just confirmed a second season to finish off the “Yellowstone” prequel.