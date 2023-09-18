Cult filmmaker John Waters, the self-proclaimed Pope of Trash, is finally getting a little praise from Hollywood.

Waters was honored with the 2,763rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame, you’re the best, and I hope the most desperate showbiz rejects walk over me here and feel some sort of respect and strength,” he said in his acceptance speech.

“The drains on this magic boulevard will never wash away the gutter of my gratitude, the flotsam of my film career, or the waste of Waters’ appreciation. Thank you, Hollywood, this time I’ve finally gone beyond the valley of the dolls.”

He received the honor surrounded by many who starred in the outrageous films he’s been churning out for decades. The guest speakers included stars Ricki Lake and Mink Stole along with photographer Greg Gorman.

Steve Nissen, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, from left, Ricki Lake, John Waters, Greg Gorman, Mink Stole, and Matt Fritch, chairman of the board of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, attend a ceremony honoring Waters with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“John Waters has been a huge part of pop culture for many years,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “As a director, he has created some of our historic and favorite film moments and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our landmark location for this well-deserved and permanent tribute.”

Waters’ many films include the stomach-turning “Pink Flamingoes,” “Cry Baby,” “Serial Mom” and the mainstream crowd-pleaser “Hairspray.”

Monday’s Walk of Fame ceremony coincides with the new exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures called John Waters: Pope of Trash. The exhibit is available to view now until Aug. 4, 2024.