Deion Sanders talked about his road to recovery after surgery. He shared details about partnering with Aflac to help close the gap of financial ruin and medical debt disparity. He also shared he was elated and excited to be part of the Aflac short film “The Park Bench.”

To learn more about Aflac’s care grant program and watch “The Park Bench” visit Aflac.com/care.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 28, 2022.