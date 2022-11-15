Former WWE star CJ Perry aka “The Ravishing Russian” joins other famous cast members for the reboot of VH1’s “The Surreal Life.”

Perry has been a fan of the show since she was a teenager, so when she was asked to be a part of this revival, she leaped at the opportunity.

“Walking into the house and whatever ideas I had suddenly got really changed when I met all these memorable people with such crazy life experiences,” Perry explained. “It was really cool to talk to them and get to know them for who they really are and not just their headlines or their career. So it was truly an honor for me to be on the show.”

“The Surreal Life” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 15, 2022.