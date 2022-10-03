Fran Drescher brought the fashion and the laughs to the ’90s sitcom “The Nanny.”

The CBS series has a cult following to this day, with an Instagram account dedicated to Miss Fine’s looks. So, with every nostalgic hit receiving a reboot, will the same happen for this show?

“I can’t say it won’t happen. I’m a little too busy right now,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “We are in the development of a musical.”

She revealed both she and showrunner Peter Marc Jacobson were approached by the studio to see if they were interested in doing a movie based on the show. While that’s up in the air- she’s glad her show is still appreciated.

“It’s wonderful to see children, tweens, and teens that weren’t even alive when we were doing it are discovering it for the first time,” she said. “There are millennials that now have children that they’re sharing it with them.

The actress is definitely busy.

Last year, she was elected as president of SAG-AFTRA.

She explained that she received the top job during a time when the union needed some unity.

“I think the people who didn’t vote for me are pleasantly surprised my door is completely opened to them, and they have my ear at all times,” she explained. “I’m really non-partisan. I just listen to what everyone has to say and if it makes sense to me, I go to the mat for you every time.

“The Beautician and the Beast” star is also busy with her charity Cancer Schmancer.

She released, “N is for Nanny,” an alphabet picture book based on the hit show. All proceeds from the sales go to her nonprofit, which promotes the early detection of cancer and prevention.

“It was a wonderful idea to incorporate the things that both our Cancer Schmancer supports and our “The Nanny” fans enjoy,” she said.

In 2000, Drescher was diagnosed with uterine cancer. She claimed it took two years and eight doctors to finally find out her actual diagnosis. She is now a cancer survivor.

The “N is for Nanny” book is available now on Amazon and here.

You can stream and binge all six seasons of “The Nanny” on HBO Max now.