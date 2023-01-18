Fran Lebowitz shared details about her upcoming show in Los Angeles

She talked about some of the differences between Los Angeles and New York City, and explained why she does not think it is fair to pick a favorite between the two.

She also talked about her latest documentary series called “Pretend It’s a City,” which was directed by Martin Scorsese.

You can see Fran’s show “An Evening with Fran Lebowitz” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Tickets are available here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 18, 2023.