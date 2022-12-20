Scott Porter got his big break on the NBC hit show “Friday Night Lights.” He spoke with entertainment host Sam Rubin about his time on the show, which included everything from two cancelations to network changes, as well as what “FNL” meant to him and how it changed his life.

“The fanbase that loved us kept us alive,” expressed Porter.

Each week on the “It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond” podcast, Porter sits down with his “Friday Night Lights” co-star Zach Gilford to reminisce and talk about the impact the show has had on people over the past 15 years.

Porter and Gilford, who played quarterbacks Jason Street and Matt Saracen, respectively, are joined by “FNL” superfan Mae Whitman for this stroll down memory lane.

New episodes of the “It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond” podcast drop every Thursday wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 20, 2022.