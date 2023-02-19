A Japanese form of holistic healing, Reiki has been around for thousands of years and is slowly becoming a tool used in hospitals

Reiki Master Carolina Goldberg trains students and local Pasadena hospital staff on how to perform the healing art on patients.

The process, according to Goldberg, involves transferring energy through palm or by hands-on healing to calm and rebalance a person’s nervous system.

“Reiki is an ancient form of healing that works with the electromagnetic field that we all have emanating around us,” Goldberg says.

KTLA’s Courtney Friel reports for “Friel Good Weekend.”