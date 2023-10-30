The “Friends” cast is “utterly devastated” by the passing of Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom.

Perry’s castmates released a joint statement to People Magazine on Monday, two days after Perry died from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles-area home, TMZ first reported.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now, we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time, we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The message was signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the magazine reported.

In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo the cast of television’s “Friends”, from left: Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer appear during the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Perry’s family also shared a statement on the actor’s passing to the magazine.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family says. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

On Oct. 28, authorities responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at a home on the 18000 block of Blue Sail Drive in the Pacific Palisades, where Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He had reportedly returned home after a two-hour round of pickleball in the morning before sending his assistant on an errand, TMZ reports. When his assistant returned home, he discovered Perry unconscious. LAPD received the emergency call around 4:10 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the actor’s death remain unclear, although KTLA’s Omar Lewis reported that police said they do not believe foul play was involved.

Tributes to the Hollywood star have poured in from fellow actors, studio executives and fans worldwide.