Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role on “Friends,” has died from an apparent drowning, TMZ reports. He was 54 years old.
Authorities responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at a Los Angeles-area home where Perry was located on Saturday, according to TMZ.
The circumstances surrounding the actor’s death remain unclear, although TMZ cited law enforcement sources that said no foul play was involved.
Perry was best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom “Friends” which ran from 1994 to 2004. He also appeared in a variety of comedy films including, “Fools Rush In,” “17 Again,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” and more.
The last post Perry shared on his Facebook page was an image of him relaxing in a hot tub overlooking L.A. just a few days ago.
In a 2022 memoir titled, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry discussed his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, including during the “Friends” years.
During that turbulent time, Perry detailed his notable weight gain and loss during various “Friends” seasons along with serious health issues that required several hospitalizations.
He joined his “Friends” castmates in an HBO reunion special in 2021.