Ready or not, here they come, you can’t hide.

Lauryn Hill announced a major tour and she’ll be in the company of some old friends.

Hill is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 1998 hit album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” with a tour that will make stops at arenas and stadiums across the country starting next month.

Lauryn Hill performs at the Essence Festival on June 30, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Another bonus is that The Fugees will co-headline the North American dates.

The hip-hop trio is comprised of Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. Their 1996 hit “The Score” was one of their biggest albums and is one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of all time.

The group broke up a year later, which led to the “Doo Wop (That Thing)” singer going solo.

The Fugees haven’t been on tour in years.

The Fugees are seen back in 1997. (Daniel Morel/Associated Press)

Back in 2021, they announced they were reuniting for a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of “The Score,” but it was canceled due to issues around the pandemic.

This latest tour will start on Sept. 8 in Minneapolis and will make its way to The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Nov. 5.

Presale is happening now.

General ticket sales begin on Friday.