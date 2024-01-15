“Oppenheimer” led the winners in the film categories, earning eight awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema, Best Editing for Jennifer Lame, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score for Ludwig Göransson.

In the series categories, “The Bear” and “Beef” each took home four trophies, while “Succession” earned three. “The Bear” won Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ebon Moss-Bachrach. “Beef” won for Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Steven Yeun, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Ali Wong, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Maria Bello. “Succession” won Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Kieran Culkin, and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook.

  • Harrison Ford, left, accepts the career achievement award from James Mangold during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Sandra Oh, left, and Awkwafina present the award for best comedy series during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Greta Gerwig, left, and Margot Robbie accept the award for best comedy for “Barbie” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Paul Giamatti accepts the award for best actor for “The Holdovers” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Oprah Winfrey, left, presents the award for best actor to Paul Giamatti during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Lee Sung Jin accepts the award for best limited series for “Beef” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Liza Colon-Zayas, center, and the team from “The Bear” accept the award for best comedy series during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Emma Thomas, from left, Christopher Nolan, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy accept the award for best picture for “Oppenheimer” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • David Krumholtz, from left, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, center, Alden Ehrenreich, and Cillian Murphy accept the award for best ensemble for “Oppenheimer” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Harrison Ford accepts the career achievement award during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. James Mangold looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

James Mangold presented the Career Achievement Award to Harrison Ford in a very special highlight of the evening, while Margot Robbie presented this year’s SeeHer Award to America Ferrera. The SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.

WINNERS OF THE 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

FILM CATEGORIES 

BEST PICTURE
Oppenheimer (Universal) 

BEST ACTOR
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers (Focus) 

BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone – Poor Things (Searchlight) 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (Universal) 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (Focus) 

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers (Focus) 

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Oppenheimer (Universal) 

BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (Universal) 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie (WB) 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction (Amazon)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (Universal) 

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (WB) 

BEST EDITING
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (Universal) 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (WB) 

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Barbie (WB) 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Oppenheimer (Universal) 

BEST COMEDY
Barbie (WB) 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

BEST SONG
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (WB) 

BEST SCORE
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (Universal) 

SERIES CATEGORIES 

BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO | Max) 

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) 

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max) 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Bear (FX) 

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) 

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) 


BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST LIMITED SERIES
Beef (Netflix) 

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Quiz Lady (Hulu) 

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) 

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Maria Bello – Beef (FX) 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Lupin (Netflix) 

BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) 

BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) 

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

WINS BY FILM FOR THE 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

OPPENHEIMER (Universal) – 8

Best Picture 

Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr. 

Best Acting Ensemble 

Best Director – Christopher Nolan 

Best Cinematography – Hoyte van Hoytema 

Best Editing – Jennifer Lame 

Best Visual Effects 

Best Score – Ludwig Göransson

BARBIE (WB) – 6

Best Original Screenplay – Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Best Production Design – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Best Costume Design – Jacqueline Durran 

Best Hair & Makeup 

Best Comedy 

Best Song – “I’m Just Ken” 

THE HOLDOVERS (Focus) – 3

Best Actor – Paul Giamatti

Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Best Young Actor/Actress – Dominic Sessa

AMERICAN FICTION (Amazon) – 1 

Best Adapted Screenplay – Cord Jefferson 

ANATOMY OF A FALL (Neon) – 1

Best Foreign Language Film 

POOR THINGS (Searchlight) – 1

Best Actress – Emma Stone 

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (Sony) – 1 

Best Animated Feature 

WINS BY SERIES FOR THE 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

THE BEAR (FX) – 4

Best Comedy Series 

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White 

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Ayo Edebiri 

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ebon Moss-Bachrach

BEEF (Netflix) – 4

Best Limited Series 

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Steven Yeun 

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Ali Wong 

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Maria Bello 

SUCCESSION (HBO | Max) – 3

Best Drama Series 

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin 

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook 

THE CROWN (Netflix) – 1 

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Elizabeth Debicki 

FELLOW TRAVELERS (Showtime) – 1 

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jonathan Bailey 

JOHN MULANEY: BABY J (Netflix) – 1 

Best Comedy Special 

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO | Max) – 1 

Best Talk Show 

LUPIN (Netflix) – 1 

Best Foreign Language Series 

THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+) – 1 

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup 

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Meryl Streep 

QUIZ LADY (Hulu) – 1 

Best Movie Made for Television 

SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (Netflix) – 1 

Best Animated Series

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards show was executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP. 

Sponsors of the Awards included Verizon, Delta Air Lines, FIJI Water, Cold Stone Creamery, Milagro Tequila, Champagne Collet, d’Arenberg and Maison L’Envoyé wines.

