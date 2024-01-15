“Oppenheimer” led the winners in the film categories, earning eight awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema, Best Editing for Jennifer Lame, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score for Ludwig Göransson.

In the series categories, “The Bear” and “Beef” each took home four trophies, while “Succession” earned three. “The Bear” won Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ebon Moss-Bachrach. “Beef” won for Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Steven Yeun, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Ali Wong, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Maria Bello. “Succession” won Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Kieran Culkin, and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook.

Harrison Ford, left, accepts the career achievement award from James Mangold during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sandra Oh, left, and Awkwafina present the award for best comedy series during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Greta Gerwig, left, and Margot Robbie accept the award for best comedy for “Barbie” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Paul Giamatti accepts the award for best actor for “The Holdovers” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Oprah Winfrey, left, presents the award for best actor to Paul Giamatti during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lee Sung Jin accepts the award for best limited series for “Beef” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Liza Colon-Zayas, center, and the team from “The Bear” accept the award for best comedy series during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Emma Thomas, from left, Christopher Nolan, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy accept the award for best picture for “Oppenheimer” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

David Krumholtz, from left, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, center, Alden Ehrenreich, and Cillian Murphy accept the award for best ensemble for “Oppenheimer” during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Harrison Ford accepts the career achievement award during the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. James Mangold looks on from right.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

James Mangold presented the Career Achievement Award to Harrison Ford in a very special highlight of the evening, while Margot Robbie presented this year’s SeeHer Award to America Ferrera. The SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.

WINNERS OF THE 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST PICTURE

Oppenheimer (Universal)

BEST ACTOR

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers (Focus)

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone – Poor Things (Searchlight)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (Universal)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (Focus)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers (Focus)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Oppenheimer (Universal)

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (Universal)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie (WB)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction (Amazon)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (Universal)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (WB)

BEST EDITING

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (Universal)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (WB)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Barbie (WB)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Oppenheimer (Universal)

BEST COMEDY

Barbie (WB)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

BEST SONG

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (WB)

BEST SCORE

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (Universal)

SERIES CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – Beef (FX)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Lupin (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

