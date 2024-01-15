“Oppenheimer” led the winners in the film categories, earning eight awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema, Best Editing for Jennifer Lame, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score for Ludwig Göransson.
In the series categories, “The Bear” and “Beef” each took home four trophies, while “Succession” earned three. “The Bear” won Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ebon Moss-Bachrach. “Beef” won for Best Limited Series, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Steven Yeun, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Ali Wong, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Maria Bello. “Succession” won Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Kieran Culkin, and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Sarah Snook.
James Mangold presented the Career Achievement Award to Harrison Ford in a very special highlight of the evening, while Margot Robbie presented this year’s SeeHer Award to America Ferrera. The SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.
WINNERS OF THE 29TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST PICTURE
Oppenheimer (Universal)
BEST ACTOR
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers (Focus)
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone – Poor Things (Searchlight)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (Universal)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (Focus)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers (Focus)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Oppenheimer (Universal)
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (Universal)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie (WB)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction (Amazon)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (Universal)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (WB)
BEST EDITING
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (Universal)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (WB)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Barbie (WB)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Oppenheimer (Universal)
BEST COMEDY
Barbie (WB)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
BEST SONG
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (WB)
BEST SCORE
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (Universal)
SERIES CATEGORIES
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Bear (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Beef (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Quiz Lady (Hulu)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Maria Bello – Beef (FX)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Lupin (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
