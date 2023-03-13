KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes caught up with some of Hollywood’s biggest names while live on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

Once off the air, the fun continued.

Halle Berry walked by in her white gown with sparkling flower details. She revealed she was wearing Tamara Ralph.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his “Jungle Cruise” costar Emily Blunt arrived at the ceremony together.

When Sam assumed Johnson was wearing peach, the star quickly corrected him.

“Sam, this is ballet pink,” he explained. “Dolce and Gabanna.”

So did the pair do an outfit check before they arrived?

“I said I was wearing white. So, I said ‘don’t wear the same dress as me.’ He went with ballet pink,” laughed the “Devil Wears Prada” actress.

Johnson laughed along saying he ended up having to change his dress, and that’s why he ended up in the pink satin blazer.

Eva Longoria dazzled in a silver and white sparkling number. She looked fresh as a daisy considering she flew back to L.A. in the wee hours of the morning after much success at SXSW.

On Saturday she showcased her directorial debut in the film “Flamin’ Hot.”

“I flew in at one in the morning, came to rehearsals, and now on the carpet. I can’t even see straight right now,” she exclaimed.

Sam and Jessica helped out by handing her some of the chocolates they kept on hand for the celebs.

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban stopped by to talk about Urban’s Las Vegas residency, which features a touching tribute to his wife and their children.

However, Kidman has yet to see it!

“He told me he did something nice, so I’ll be going down to see it,” she said.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba were dubbed the “Best Looking Couple of the Night” by Jessica and Sam, and who could blame them?

Elba gushed that his wife “was killing it” and pretended to fan her.

“I’ve got a pretty good-looking husband, I know,” Dhowre Elba admitted.

The “Luther” actor joked that he “passed out for a second” when his wife debuted her green ensemble.