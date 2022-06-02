Gabi Campo sang us a preview of what’s to come in the new musical, “The Prom.”

Everyone’s invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls “smart and big-hearted” and The New York Times declares “makes you believe in musical comedy again!”

“The Prom” is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world, and the love they discover that unites them all. From the creators of “The Drowsy Chaperone” comes a show that Variety says is “so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 2, 2022.