Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is one of the most known comedians in the entertainment world and a personal KTLA friend. He talked about on the Morning Show his history in the making and gave us the exclusive on his stand-up special, “Stadium Fluffy: Live from Los Angeles.”

Fluffy makes history at Dodger Stadium by being the first comedian to perform a comedy special at the famous venue and he gave us his thoughts on the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“I’ve had so many incredible moments over the last 25 years but that is hands down the best night of my life,” revealed Fluffy.

Along with the special, the comedian will take the Dodger mound and throw the first pitch at the Dodgers vs Rockies game.

“I have no intention of trying to prove myself,” said the comedian. “I will make that little golden arch of a ball and I will make it to home plate.”

Catch Gabriel’s new history-making stand-up special, “Stadium Fluffy: Live from Los Angeles” on Netflix on Oct. 18.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 5, 2022.