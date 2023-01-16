Gabriel Luna is best known for projects like “Terminator: Dark Fate,” and Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

He now stars in “The Last of Us,” which is based on the popular video game. To prepare for his audition, Luna took the game for a spin.

“I just started playing and once I got the job, I had a two-and-a-half month runway before I shipped out to Calgary, so I enjoyed it. I get to play video games for work,” he laughed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

Luna plays Tommy, the brother of Pedro Pascal’s character Joel in the show. To create the bond the pair share on-screen, the duo spent a lot of time together, thanks to the pandemic.

“We were both in quarantine during the pandemic so I took that time and tried to make good use of it. We FaceTimed and tried to get the intonation in our voice-matching,” he explained.

From their talks they realized they were both Texans, Pascal raised in San Antonio and Luna in Austin.

“We were two guys raised in central Texas and we play two guys raised in Austin. So, it was helpful.”

New episodes of “The Last of Us” air on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and can be streamed on HBO Max.