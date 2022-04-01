Actress Gabrielle Carteris joined us live to talk about her new film, “Boon,” which also stars Neal McDonough, Tommy Flanagan, Christiane Seidel, Jason Scott Lee, James Madio, Demetrius Grosse and Christina Ochoa.

Mercenary Nick Boon (McDonough) is trying to atone for his life as an enforcer for a ruthless syndicate. Running from his past, Boon moves to a remote area in the pacific northwest where he meets a struggling widow (Seidel) and her son. When he finds the pair living in fear of a criminal kingpin (Flanagan), Boon realizes the only way to protect them is to do what he does best: Kill.

The film hits theaters on Friday, and is also available on demand and digital.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2022.