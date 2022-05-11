Gail O’Grady is a SAG winning and Emmy nominated actress who is starring in Hallmark’s film “Heart of the Matter.”

O’Grady touched on her time on “NYPD Blue” and eluded to a new “Criminal Minds” she will be starring in.

She talked about “Heart of the Matter” and mentioned it was a different kind of movie for Hallmark. It is a bit heavy between her character and her relationships in the show.

“Heart of the Matter” premieres at 9 p.m. on May 15, on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 11, 2022.