Actor Garret Dillahunt joined us live to talk about the new original film, “Ambulance,” which stars him, Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen.

The movie features Will Sharp (Mateen) desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills. He asks his charismatic criminal brother, Danny (Gyllenhaal) for help but instead, is offered the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. When their heist goes wrong, the two brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop inside and the two must escape amid the massive, city-wide law enforcement response.

“Ambulance” will hit theaters July 15.

