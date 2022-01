Garth Brooks talked about his upcoming show in San Diego. He said that fans love to sing along with him at his shows and he shared which cities have the best voices.

Garth Brooks is performing at Petco Park in San Diego on March 5. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Ticketmaster.com/GarthBroosks and on the Ticketmaster app.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 13, 2022.