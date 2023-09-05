Actor Gary Busey is under investigation for an alleged hit-and-run along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a woman claims Busey, 79, crashed into her back bumper while exiting a Malibu shopping center last Wednesday, and then he drove away.

The case is being investigated by the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. A spokesperson for the station told EW that Busey was named in the hit-and-run report filed last week by a woman who claimed that he hit her vehicle.

TMZ posted a video recorded by the alleged victim that shows her chasing down and confronting “The Buddy Holly Story” actor after the collision.

“You hit my car,” she shouts at Busey, who turns to look at her. “I need your information. Sir! You hit my car!”

The woman told the site that Busey did eventually pull over but refused to exchange information, and drove off once again.

Under state law, leaving the scene of a minor collision like this can qualify as a misdemeanor.

This incident comes about a year after Busey was charged with sexual offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention held in a Philadelphia suburb.

In 2015, police investigated a crash involving Busey and a pedestrian. The “Under Siege” star allegedly struck a woman while he was backing out of a parking space at a shopping center.