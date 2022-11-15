Gary Oldman and Saskia Reeves talked about Season 2 of their British television series “Slow Horses.”

Saskia said it is great working with Gary because he has so many stories to tell about all the projects he has worked on. Gary also talked about the differences between British television and American television, and said even though their “Slow Horses” is about spies, it is very different from James Bond and Jason Bourne movies. He said “Slow Horses” is probably a more realistic portrayal of what it is like to be a spy.

Season 2 of “Slow Horses” premieres Dec. 2 on Apple TV+.