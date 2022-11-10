Emmy-award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor, Gary Sinise, spent over nine seasons on “CSI: New York.”

Now that “CSI: Las Vegas” is back, would Sinise come back if the same were to happen for “CSI: New York?”

“I’d be surprised. But I’d be happily surprised. I loved absolutely loved working on the show is a wonderful, wonderful cast,” he revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “‘CSI’ definitely was a fun show to do. If they called me and asked me to do it, I’d find it hard to say no.”

The actor is currently keeping busy with his Gary Sinise Foundation, which helps servicemen and women. Under the organization are several programs “to serve and honor the needs of the men and women who serve our country.”

Just the other day, the foundation’s RISE program gave away a home to triple amputee, Brian Anderson, who was injured while serving in the Army in 2005.

The home is one of 81 the organization has to help veterans get back on their feet and become more independent.

The “Forrest Gump” actor expressed his happiness to help vets, regardless of some saying the government should do more.

“I’m sure the government can always do more. But, I don’t think it’s up to the government to do everything because it can’t,” he reasoned. “I think that’s where citizens can get involved. It’s a great feeling for me to be able to know that I can take that ‘CSI: New York’ success and the success that I’ve had in the movie and television business and actually do something positive with it.”

The foundation works closely with Gold Star families as well. In December they will be taking over a thousand Gold Star children to Disneyworld.

“This is all supported by the generosity and the contributions that are made by our great citizens who believe in what we’re doing, and they want to give back to our service members,” Sinise said gratefully.