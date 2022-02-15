Gedde Watanabe shares how it feels to have more Asian representation in Hollywood

Gedde Watanabe talked about his role in “Sixteen Candles” and how things have changed for him and the Asian community in Hollywood since then. He talked about Asian actors that are doing great work and shared that the increase in representation is amazing to see. He also shared details about his play “Assassins” and said the story behind the plays resonates with him.

“Assassins” previews Thursday at the East West Players Theater. It officially opens Feb. 20 and will be there until March 20. You can purchase tickets at EastWestPlayers.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 15, 2022.